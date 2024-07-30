TMC MP demands Railway Minister's explanation on rising train accidents

New Delhi, July 30 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, raised concerns in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday regarding the frequent train accidents occurring in recent months, emphasising the need for enhanced passenger safety.

Bandyopadhyay specifically referred to the derailment of the Mumbai-Howrah Express 12810 at 3:43 A.M., on Tuesday which resulted in four fatalities.

"I received information from my Chief Minister in the morning that Mumbai-Howrah train, 12810, had derailed and four people were killed at 3:43 A.M. today. I am keen to know the latest position from the honourable Railway Minister,” Bandyopadhyay stated during the session.

He highlighted that "safety in Railways has become a challenge" and expressed concern over the regular occurrence of accidents, despite past recommendations from the Standing Committee on Railways to prioritise safety.

The TMC MP questioned the absence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the House, asking, "Why is the Railway Minister not coming to the House and giving an explanation?"

The latest accident occurred on Tuesday, with the derailment of the Howrah-CSMT Express near Rajkharsawan and Badabambo stations, approximately 80 km from Jamshedpur in the Chakradharpur railway division of Jharkhand.

