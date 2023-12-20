TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee reacts on mimicry row: "Does he really behave like this in Rajya Sabha?

A video featuring TMC's MP Kalyan Banerjee impersonating Jagdeep Dhankhar, India's Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, has gone viral on social media. In response, Dhankhar expressed disappointment, labeling the behavior as ridiculous and shameful, questioning the depths to which one can go. He asserted his intolerance for insults directed at his post. Amidst the controversy, Kalyan Banerjee, the MP behind the mimicry, has shared his perspective with media.

While talking to ANI Kalyan Banerjee said that,"I have never had any intention to hurt anyone...Does he really behave like this in Rajya Sabha? Mimicry was done by the PM in Lok Sabha between 2014-2019..."

Dhankar posted on X, expressing his deep pain over the shameful behavior of some Honorable MPs in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday. He mentioned that he's been facing such insults for twenty years, but it's unfortunate that it happened to the Vice President of India in the Parliament. Dhankar also said, "I told the Prime Minister that the actions of a few won't stop me from doing my duty and sticking to the principles of our Constitution. I am wholeheartedly committed to those values. No insults will make me stray from my path."