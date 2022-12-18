TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Slams BJP Leader For Criticising Deepika Padukone’s ‘Saffron Bikini Look

Trinamool Congress MP Nussrat Jahan has strongly condemned comments by some BJP leaders on actor Deepika Padukone for wearing an orange outfit in a song of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan'. "It is not about anybody's ideology. It is about one party in power trying to create such a picture in a set of people. So what they are doing is, anything that is spiritual, religious are endorsed well and are highly appreciated. And now they start talking about culture, women wearing bikini, Jahan told NDTV today. Nusrat Jahan opened up about the ongoing Pathaan controversy and called it something one party is doing to influence people. She was quoted saying, “It is not about anybody’s ideology. It is about one party in power trying to create such a picture in a set of people. So what they are doing is, anything that is spiritual, religious are endorsed well and are highly appreciated. And now they start talking about culture, women wearing bikini.”

Nusrat Jahan continued, “They have a problem with everything. They have a problem with women wearing hijab. They have a problem with women wearing bikini. It is them who are telling the new-age women of India what to wear.” Commenting on those who slammed Deepika Padukone for wearing the saffron bikini in the Pathaan song, the MP added, “They are trying to command our lives by telling us what to wear, what to eat, how we should talk, how we should walk, what we should learn in school, what we should watch on TV.” She concluded by saying, “We are completely directed in this so-called new, evolved India. It is so scary. I fear that in the long run, I do not know where it would take all of us.”Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25.