TMC press for Women's Reservation Bill in last week of Budget session

Submitting a notice under Rule 168 in the House on Monday Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien has moved a motion to introduce the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill this week in Parliament.

Taking to social media the TMC leader tweeted on Monday "Open dare to 56-inch Prime Minister of India. Introduce the long-pending Women Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha this week before April 8. And accept and put to vote @AITCofficial motion under Rule 168."

Claiming his political party of having a maximum percentage of women candidates as Member of Parliament, he tweeted that the percentage shares of women in TMC are 37 percent, while the center ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only 13 percent.

Introduced in the year 1996, Women reservation bills seek to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

The bill was introduced by the United Front government led by Deve Gowda in the Lok Sabha.

The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in the year 2008. It was further referred to the standing committee in the year 2008.

After scrutiny by the standing committee, it was passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010 and sent to the Lok Sabha. However, the Bill lapsed with the end of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014.

The second half of the Budget session commenced on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

