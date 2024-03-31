TMC Was, Is and Will Be Part of INDIA Alliance, Says MP Derek O’Brien at Loktantra Bachao Rally

Speaking at at the Loktantra Bachao Rally in held at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and MP Derek O'Brien said that the party is will INDIA alliance to fight against BJP.

"Let me first state that the TMC very much was, is and will be part of the INDIA alliance. This is a fight between BJP and democracy, a fight between Modi guarantee and zero warranty," said TMC MP Derek O'Brien, addressing the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

O'Brien, the PM Modi-led BJP government, said, "There is zero warranty on price rises, zero warranty on jobs, zero warranty on protecting people's institutions."

However, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attacked INDIA bloc partner Congress during her Lok Sabha election rally in Naida today. She said that voting for Congress is indirectly voting for the BJP.

"Congress is contesting the elections in alliance with the Left here. Voting for them means voting for BJP. BJP is saying that it will get 400 seats. If that is so, then why are ED and CBI being used? BJP will lose badly in Bengal. CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Bengal," said the West Bengal CM at a rally in Naida.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders kept pouring in at the INDIA bloc rally held at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case.

DMK MP Tiruchi N Siva said that Chief Minister MK Stalin could not make it to the rally owing to the elections in the state which is going to polls in the first phase on April 19.