TN BJP asks Centre to take action against Rahul Gandhi for 'anti-India' remarks

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS ) Tamil Nadu BJP on Thursday appealed to the Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to take immediate and stringent action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his continuous remarks undermining the country's unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

Senior BJP leader and party spokesman, ANS Prasad in a statement said that Rahul Gandhi's consistent disparagement of mother India, its citizens, and the democratically-elected government on foreign soil renders him unworthy of holding Indian citizenship.

The BJP leader added that PM Modi-led government was a global example in soliciting citizens' opinions on vital public welfare schemes and policy decisions.

He said that these measures showcased PM Modi's courage in empowering citizens' voices.

He alleged that certain individuals compromise India's pride by spreading venomous propaganda abroad.

The BJP leader said, "This is driven by self-serving interests and political expediency. We must resist those who tarnish India's reputation and shame its citizens, regardless of their stature."

He added that Rahul Gandhi's comments on India-China relations were misguided and driven by ulterior motives.

He alleged that the Congress leader's actions demonstrate historical ignorance and political opportunism.

The BJP leader said that the attempt to shift the blame for Congress's past blunders to the current government is a desperate bid to divert attention from his party's shameful political record.

He added, "Under former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership, India suffered a series of humiliating defeats. These included the loss of Aksai Chin to China and PoK to Pakistan. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated unwavering resolve and strategic acumen."

The BJP leader said that PM Modi had addressed the complex China challenge, protecting India's sovereignty despite hostile neighbours.

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi's baseless accusations against India during his recent US tour were scathing attacks on democratic institutions and added that this was undermining the trust of the Indian people.

He called upon the Union government to investigate the reasons behind Rahul Gandhi's treacherous statements on foreign land.

He also appealed to the Union government to take necessary action to safeguard India's interests.

The BJP leader said, "Citizens must express opposition and uphold patriotism, unity, and integrity. This will safeguard India's honour and foster national pride."

