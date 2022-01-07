TN BJP cancels 'Modi Pongal' due to Covid surge

Chennai, Jan 7 Due to the unabated surge in new Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu BJP on Friday announced the cancellation of 'Modi Pongal', a Pongal celebration in Madurai on January 12 which would have Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance.

In a statement, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K. Annamalai said that the festival will be cancelled as the party is responsible and would abide by the state government's Covid protocols.

Annamalai, however said a decision on the Prime Minister's Virudhunagar programme to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges also on January 12 will be taken by the state government.

After CPI state secretary A.M. Naseer called for the cancellation of the National Youth Festival to be held at Puducherry from January 12, senior Congress leader V. Narayanasamy has also called for its postponement.

In a letter to the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, Narayanasamy said that conducting the National Youth Festival amid the Covid surge would lead to the complete breakdown of the territory's health infrastructure.

