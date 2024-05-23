TN CB-CID to take over probe into Congress leader's mysterious death

Chennai, May 23 The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu Police has taken over the investigation into the mysterious death of Tirunelveli East District Congress president, K.P.K. Jeyakumar Dhanasingh.

The charred remains of the senior Congress leader were found on May 4 in his farmland at Karaichuthpudur village which was nearer to his residence.

His son Jiffrin had petitioned the Uravi police station that his father had been missing since May 2.

Jeyakumar’s half-burnt body was found with hands and legs tied with steel wire and his mouth stuffed with a cleaning scrubber. A stone was also laid on his body.

Jeyakumar had earlier written a letter to the Tirunelveli District Superintendent of Police, N. Silambarasan stating that he had got threats to his life and some senior Congress leaders who owed him money were conspiring to eliminate him.

Senior Congress leaders, including former Tamil Nadu Congress President, K.V. Thangabalu and Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan were questioned by the police on the basis of the letter.

Thangabalu and Ruby Manoharan told the media that they were not involved in any financial transaction with Jeyakumar and that they were closely associated during the elections to the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha seat.

