TN child sexual assault accused booked under Goondas Act

Chennai, Aug 27 Nearly two months after the shocking sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Arambakkam, Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, the accused has now been detained under the stringent Goondas Act.

Authorities confirmed on Wednesday that the action was taken following a recommendation from the district police chief and subsequent orders issued by the District Collector.

The crime took place on July 12, when the minor, who was on her way to her grandmother’s house, was ambushed in a mango grove by a 35-year-old man and sexually assaulted.

The incident triggered widespread public outrage and immediate demands for justice. In response, the Tamil Nadu Police launched a massive manhunt to trace the suspect and announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information leading to his arrest.

Within days, investigators tracked down the accused, identified as Raju Bishwakarma, a migrant worker from Assam. Bishwakarma had been employed at a roadside dhaba in Sulurpet, located in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, when he was apprehended.

The police subsequently booked him under three crucial Sections, including those pertaining to sexual assault against a minor, ensuring that the case would be pursued under the most stringent provisions of law.

The severity of the offence, coupled with the threat he posed to society, led authorities to invoke the Goondas Act against him — a preventive detention law that allows the state to keep repeat or habitual offenders in custody without bail for up to one year.

Officials stated that such action was necessary to send a strong message against heinous crimes targeting women and children, and to ensure the safety of the community.

The use of the Goondas Act in this case underscores the administration’s zero-tolerance stance towards sexual offences.

The case continues to draw attention across Tamil Nadu, with child rights activists and women’s groups demanding speedy trial and strictest possible punishment for the accused.

The district administration has assured that all legal measures will be taken to ensure justice for the young girl and her family.

