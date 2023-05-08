TN: Class 12 students register 94.03 pass percentage

Chennai, May 8 The Class 12 students of Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 94.03 per cent for the academic year 2022-23, as per results of the state board announced on Monday.

The results were announced by state School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The pass percentage of girl students was 96.38 per cent while 91.45 per cent boys students cleared the examinations. Around 4.05 lakh girl students and 3.49 lakh boys have cleared the plus two examination.

For the academic year 2021-22, the pass percentage was 93.76 per cent.

Virudhunagar district recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.85 per cent, Tiruppur was second at 97.79 per cent and Perambalur third at 97.59 per cent.

One trans student who had taken the Plus two examination cleared it.

