TN CM Stalin congratulates PM Modi for third term

New Delhi, June 9 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his inauguration for an unprecedented third term.

The DMK leader conveyed his message through X, stating: "Congratulations to Thiru. @narendramodi on being sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. We hope that as PM, you will in the true spirit uphold the Constitution, maintain the secular nature of our country, promote cooperative federalism, respect states’ rights, and safeguard our democracy".

Significantly, the Stalin-led DMK is a key constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc. Stalin's DMK, alongside other constituents of the INDIA bloc, secured a collective victory of 39 seats in Tamil Nadu during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Following the Lok Sabha election success, Stalin has risen to be one of the foremost leaders within the opposition alliance.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a notable interaction occurred between Stalin and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu at the Delhi airport, where they "exchanged pleasantries and discussed state-related matters".The pictures of the meeting had gone viral on social media and the meeting became the talk of the town at that point in time. The two leaders had posted their messages on X after the meeting. Naidu was in Delhi for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting on Wednesday following the election results, focusing on the formation of the government with the BJP and other allies. Stalin was present in Delhi for the INDIA bloc meeting.

