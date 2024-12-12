TN CM Stalin opposes Union Cabinet’s nod for ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill

Chennai, Dec 12 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, on Thursday strongly opposed the Union Cabinet’s approval for tabling the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin stated, “The Union Cabinet has approved introducing the draconian ‘One Nation, One Election Bill’ in Parliament. This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance.

“Rise up, INDIA! Let us resist this attack on Indian democracy with all our strength!”

Notably, CM Stalin had earlier moved a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in February 2024 opposing the Union Government’s proposal for ‘One Nation, One Election.’

While presenting the resolution, CM Stalin had said, “The Legislative Assembly urges the Union Government not to implement the ‘One Nation, One Election’ policy, as it goes against the principles of democracy, is impractical, and is not enshrined in the Constitution of India.”

At that time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had opposed Stalin’s resolution.

BJP MLA Vanathi Sreenivasan from Coimbatore had stated, “India is the largest democratic country, and a committee has been formed to discuss the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election.’ Every party can voice its opinions in the committee. Elections are held every year in some states, and ‘One Nation, One Election’ can serve as a remedy to this. Even former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Karunanidhi mentioned the need for ‘One Nation, One Election’ in his book ‘Nenjukku Neethi’”.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved the Bill on Thursday, which is now set to be introduced in Parliament.

The Centre plans to refer the Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny. A high-level panel, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report on the feasibility of the proposal in March, prior to the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

