TN CM Stalin to meet DMK district secretaries on voter list revision tomorrow

Chennai, Nov 8 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin will hold a crucial meeting with district secretaries of the party on Sunday to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls across the state.

The Election Commission of India has begun a special revision exercise of voter lists ahead of the 2026 state Assembly elections, which the DMK has opposed.

The DMK has alleged that the electoral roll revision could be politically motivated and may lead to the exclusion of certain sections of voters, particularly minorities and "anti-BJP" supporters.

Therefore, the DMK leadership has convened a strategy session to discuss the issue and chart the party's response.

According to a statement issued by DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan, the meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Stalin at 10 a.m. on Sunday through video conference.

"The Chief Minister will interact with all district secretaries, Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and constituency observers to review the developments related to the voter list revision," Duraimurugan said.

He added that the meeting would focus on ensuring that the rights of genuine voters are protected and that the enumeration process is monitored closely at the grassroots level by DMK functionaries.

"The party will take every possible step to prevent any irregularities in the voter list revision and to ensure transparency in the process," he noted.

The video conference will be hosted from the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

All district secretaries, MPs, MLAs, and constituency observers have been instructed to participate without fail.

The meeting is expected to serve as a platform for the DMK leadership to consolidate its strategy and mobilise its cadre to oversee the ongoing revision process, which has become a point of contention between the DMK and the Election Commission.

