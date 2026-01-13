TN Cong hails LoP Rahul Gandhi as 'Thalaiva' amid power-sharing tussle with ally DMK

Chennai, Jan 13 Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday to a rousing reception from party workers, who hailed him as “Thalaiva (leader)", signalling the party’s renewed push for greater political space within the ruling alliance ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year.

Rahul Gandhi is in the state to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of a school in Gudalur, located in the Nilgiris district.

While the Congress has maintained that the visit is strictly non-political, speculation is rife that it is aimed at strengthening the party’s footing in Tamil Nadu ahead of the elections.

He is expected to talk to the students and the local people during the day, according to party sources.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) organised a show of strength at the airport, where supporters held posters projecting the LoP as a “supreme leader.”

The public display comes amid the Congress stepping up its demand for a larger role in the state government — an idea that has so far been rejected by its senior ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which heads the government in the state.

The visit also follows reports suggesting that the Congress is exploring political options with actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to increase its bargaining power.

Although TNCC leaders have denied any such talks, the “Thalaiva” slogan is being viewed as an attempt to project Rahul Gandhi as a central figure in the state’s political landscape.

Tensions between the two INDIA bloc allies have intensified over the past week, with party sources indicating that the Congress is seeking at least 40 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections and is pressing for a formal coalition government framework.

At present, the Congress has a strength of 17 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly.

However, DMK leaders have firmly dismissed the demand. State Minister I Periyasamy reiterated that Tamil Nadu follows a tradition of single-party rule.

“There is no possibility of a coalition government. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is firm that the existing policy will continue,” he told reporters last week.

According to sources, the Congress seat-sharing panel conveyed to the DMK leadership that party workers are demanding a “rightful share” in power to realise their vision for the state. The DMK, in response, has argued that such an arrangement could lead to political instability.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet district-level party functionaries later on Tuesday to chalk out the Congress’ electoral strategy for the months ahead.

