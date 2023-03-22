TN cracker factory blast: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of dead

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the death of 8 persons in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

"Pained by the mishap at a firecracker unit in Kancheepuram. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, eight people were killed and several injured in an explosion at the firecracker manufacturing unit in the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu.

"As many as 8 persons died and 19 more were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory," an official of Kanchipuram district administration said earlier, adding that three were killed on the spot and the rest died on the way to the hospital.

As word of the incident was received, two fire tenders and 10 ambulances rushed to the cracker factory at Kuruvimalai village.

The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

According to Kanchipuram Police, some of the critically-injured persons succumbed to their burns on the way to the hospital.

