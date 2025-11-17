TN farmers reject K'taka Dy CM's assurance on Mekedatu dam, urge CM Stalin to ensure daily Cauvery release

Chennai, Nov 17 Farmers’ organisations in Tamil Nadu have firmly dismissed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s recent claim that the Mekedatu dam project will not affect their state’s share of Cauvery water.

They argue that Karnataka has repeatedly failed to honour the monthly water releases mandated by the Supreme Court and have urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to push for a daily water release mechanism to safeguard the state’s irrigation needs.

The concerns gained momentum after the Supreme Court dismissed Tamil Nadu’s petition challenging the Mekedatu project. Following the verdict, Shivakumar reiterated that the dam would not obstruct the flow of water to Tamil Nadu and that Karnataka intended to move forward with construction.

He also maintained that the proposed balancing reservoir would ensure water supply during periods of scarcity.

Farmers in Tamil Nadu, however, view the situation differently. They point out that the state has struggled to receive even the minimum monthly quota fixed by the apex court.

With the agricultural season already underway, farmers maintain that the current pattern of irregular and delayed releases from Karnataka adversely affects crop planning and threatens the livelihoods of thousands of families dependent on Cauvery irrigation.

According to farmers’ associations, Tamil Nadu was entitled to receive 9.19 TMC of water for June and 31.24 TMC for July under the Supreme Court’s directives. Yet, the flow during these months has been far below the stipulated levels.

Farmers argue that this chronic shortfall demonstrates Karnataka’s unwillingness to meet its obligations, casting doubt on assurances linked to the Mekedatu project. They believe the Tamil Nadu government must adopt a more assertive approach, urging the neighbouring state to comply strictly with the Court’s orders.

The view among farmers’ groups is that monthly release schedules have proven ineffective and that only a structured daily allotment can ensure consistent availability of water for irrigation. They also emphasise that Karnataka has a track record of releasing water only when its reservoirs are filled during monsoon periods, leaving Tamil Nadu vulnerable during dry spells.

With Samba cultivation progressing across the delta region, farmers warn that any further delay or reduction in water supply could lead to significant agricultural losses. In this context, farmers have appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to initiate strong, sustained negotiations with Karnataka to secure uninterrupted daily release of Cauvery water and prevent a deepening crisis in TN’s irrigated farmlands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor