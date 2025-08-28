TN forest department plans to trap, capture leopard straying into Ooty town

Chennai, Aug 28 Authorities in the Nilgiris are moving to capture a leopard that has been repeatedly sighted inside Ooty town in Tamil Nadu over the last two months.

The proposal for the operation has been submitted to the Chief Wildlife Warden and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Rakesh Kumar Dogra, and the big cat is expected to be shifted to a safer forest habitat once permission is granted.

Once clearance is received, the Nilgiris North Range staff will set up a cage trap in vulnerable areas.

The leopard, a healthy adult male, will then be relocated to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the state.

Though the animal has not harmed humans so far, residents of Gardenmund, Glenrock Housing Colony, CRL, and the Collector’s Bungalow near Tamilagam Road have been alarmed by its presence.

The forest officials have said the leopard typically roams close to habitations during the early morning hours and has attacked stray dogs, but no incidents involving cattle or people have been reported so far.

“We have installed eight cameras to monitor its movement. The leopard has not shown any aggression toward people, but we are urging residents to avoid walking at night and to secure their pet dogs,” an official from the Nilgiris North Range said.

On public demand, thermal drones were deployed on Monday to track the big cat’s nocturnal activity.

“We attempted to trace it in the bushes but could not get a clear sighting. It may have strayed from the adjoining Doddabetta reserve forest,” the official explained.

The forest authorities have emphasised that the decision to trap and translocate the animal was taken mainly as a precautionary step to prevent panic in town.

Officials added that such cases are not unusual in the Nilgiris, where wildlife corridors often bring predators close to human settlements.

