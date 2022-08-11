TN forest dept finds two elephant carcasses in Erode forest area

Chennai, Aug 11 The Tamil Nadu forest department on Thursday detected two wild elephant carcasses in the forest area of Erode. The elephants, according to forest department officials, died of old age. While one elephant was aged 50, the second one was aged 40.

During routine patrolling, the forest officials found a carcass at Gundri Pirivu in the Guthiyalathur reserve forest area under the Satyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). An assistant veterinarian was brought in who performed an autopsy in the presence of the District Forest Officer, Kiruba Shankar, and Deputy Director, STR, M. Indumathi.

Officials told that the elephant was around 50 years of age and had died of age-related illness.

In another incident, the forest guards in the Chennampatti forest range in Erode Forest Division came across the carcass of a male elephant. On autopsy, it was found to be around 40 years of age.

The tusks were removed from both the elephants.

