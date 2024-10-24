TN: Fraudulent online firecracker sales dupe public ahead of Deepavali

Chennai, Oct 24 As Deepavali is approaching, firecracker sales are booming in Tamil Nadu while many online sites advertising firecrackers are duping the gullible public.

According to the firecracker industry, scammers are exploiting the festive season by offering big discounts, especially on crackers. Industry sources told IANS that several complaints of fraudulent operators cheating people have surfaced.

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Police has already warned people about online cracker sale fraud, with several dubious websites offering freebies.

Police said that 17 cases have already been registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in).

According to the police, scammers create websites that appear genuine. The cybercrime wing of the Tamil Nadu Police has cautioned people about these fraudulent schemes, where dubious websites offer crackers at discounted rates but abscond with the money.

Police said scammers prey on festive enthusiasm by creating fake social media advertisements on popular platforms.

These advertisements often promote significant discounts on firecrackers or other festive items, luring unsuspecting buyers.

The cyber cell also reported that scammers design attractive advertisements promoting discounted crackers. Victims contact scammers via WhatsApp, phone calls, or through fake websites that look legitimate but are designed to steal money.

According to the Tamil Nadu Cyber Cell Police, these fraudulent sites often display authentic-looking product catalogues, prices, and payment options.

These sites may request payment for crackers at discounted prices, but once payment is made, victims are deceived, and the scammers disappear without delivering the crackers.

The police also warned that those who attempt to purchase crackers online may compromise their security by sharing personal financial information.

R. Sakthivel, owner of a firecracker manufacturing company based in Virudhunagar, told IANS that there are several fly-by-night operators who dupe the public.

“Deepavali firecrackers are available in all small areas of Tamil Nadu in licensed shops. It is up to the public to decide whether they want genuine firecrackers from these licensed shops or risk being duped by fraudulent operators,” he said.

He also added that the police and government should conduct proper awareness campaigns to inform the public about these scammers who take advantage of gullible people and steal their money during one of the biggest festivals.

Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu has an annual turnover of Rs 6,000 crore, with crackers being supplied across the country.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor