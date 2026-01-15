TN gears up for Jallikattu today, preparations in full swing

Chennai, Jan 15 As part of the Thai Pongal festivities, the historic village of Avaniyapuram near Madurai is all set to host its iconic Jallikattu event on Thursday, with preparations reaching their final stage and the arena fully ready for action.

In a major attraction ahead of the event, the prizes for this year’s competition have been showcased on a dedicated stage. A brand-new car will be awarded to the bull-tamer who secures first place by successfully taming the highest number of bulls, while a tractor will be presented to the owner of the best-performing bull -- adding to the excitement surrounding the traditional sport.

State Minister Murthy personally inspected the arrangements at the venue, reviewing safety measures, infrastructure readiness, and coordination among departments.

Officials said the inspection was aimed at ensuring a smooth and incident-free conduct of the event.

Addressing the media, Madurai Municipal Police Commissioner Loganathan said that the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu would be conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the operational protocols framed by the Tamil Nadu government.

He confirmed that all mandatory safety and regulatory norms were being followed without exception.

According to officials, online tokens have been issued to 1,000 bulls and 550 registered bull-tamers to participate in the event, ensuring controlled entry and better crowd management. Surveillance, barricading, and deployment of security personnel have been intensified in and around the arena.

To handle medical emergencies, a 15-bed first-aid and treatment centre equipped with essential medical facilities has been set up at the Avaniyapuram Government Middle School.

A team of 100 doctors and 12 ambulances has been placed on standby to provide immediate medical assistance to participants and spectators.

Meanwhile, veterinary screening of bulls has been underway since early morning. The Animal Husbandry Department has deployed 61 veterinarians across 15 teams to examine the animals. Bulls are being checked for height, age, fitness certification, infectious diseases, horn condition, and overall physical fitness. Bulls found without valid fitness certificates are being rejected and sent back. So far, veterinary checks have been completed on 70 bulls, of which four were disqualified, officials said.

With tradition, strict regulation, and safety measures converging, Avaniyapuram is ready to witness another high-profile Jallikattu as Pongal celebrations reach their peak.

