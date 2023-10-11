TN govt mulls shutting down 275 liquor outlets following complaints

Chennai, Oct 11 The Tamil Nadu government is mulling to shut down 275 Tasmac liquor outlets following complaints from people over the disturbances created due to these outlets.

The state excise department has deputed bureaucrats to conduct detailed studies on the complaints received against each outlet and to take a decision.

It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu has 4,289 Tasmac liquor outlets after the state had shut down 500 outlets earlier following similar complaints from the public. The shutting down of these outlets gave a big boost to the complainants who now seek to shut down 275 liquor outlets.

R.M. Surulirajan, a businessman in Coimbatore while speaking to IANS said, “The decision of the state government to shut down 500 Tasmac outlets in June 2023 has emboldened the complainants and gives a feeling that the government would act and shut down liquor outlets if it finds that the complaint was genuine.”

The state government has already deputed bureaucrats to conduct a detailed intelligence study on those outlets against which complaints have come to the government.

Sources in Tasmac told IANS that several complaints were fictitious and the department was probing properly whether the complaints were genuine or not.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor