TN: Health minister urges people to wear masks amid Covid spike

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 : Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subraman on Tuesday advised people to wear masks amid rising in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Health minister said, "About a month back, Covid cases were lesser. But recently, we've noticed a surge in cases. Not only in Tamil Nadu, many states across India are witnessing a sudden spike in infections. After assessing the prevailing situation, we have made masks mandatory in all hospitals from April 1. We are also urging the public to wear masks."

He added, "As the Covid cases started to increase, Chief Minister (MK) Stalin ordered precautionary measures and we did as told."

Subraman added that even Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appreciated the Tamil Nadu government for its efforts to curb Covid cases at a recent meeting through video-conferencing to discuss the prevailing pandemic situation in the country.

"On the advice of the Union Health Department, mock drills are being conducted across hospitals in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palswami brought a calling attention motion in the Assembly regarding precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid in the state.

Speaking in the Assembly, Palswami said, "Some reports state that even people with two vaccine doses are being infected with Covid."

He asked the state government to clarify its position on masks saying that a separate ward has to been created in hospital to cater to Covid patients.

On Monday, the state recorded 2,099 active Covid-19 cases, with a test positivity rate at 8 per cent.

On April 10, a total of 386 persons tested positive for Covid-19 and one death was also reported. The cases have doubled since then, as per reports.

