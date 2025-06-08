TN: HM Amit Shah slams DMK over corruption, reviews BJP's poll preparedness

Madurai, June 8 Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday chaired a core committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit in Madurai, asserting that the people of the state are fed up with the "massive corruption" under the DMK-led government.

He also reviewed the BJP's preparedness for the 2026 Assembly elections and outlined strategies for the campaign.

During the closed-door meeting, Union Minister Shah called upon party workers to intensify grassroots-level outreach and take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a developed and prosperous Tamil Nadu.

In a post on social media platform X, the Union Home Minister said, "The people of Tamil Nadu are fed up with the massive corruption of the DMK government. BJP Karyakartas will reach every locality, neighbourhood, and home with PM Modi-led NDA's vision for a prosperous and developed Tamil Nadu."

Union Minister Shah's visit to the temple city began with a prayer at the historic Meenakshi Amman Temple where he was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP Legislature Party leader Nainar Nagendran and Union Minister of State L. Murugan.

Temple priests accorded Union Minister Shah a ceremonial reception, and the latter offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum.

"Fortunate to have offered puja at the iconic Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai today. Prayed, seeking the blessings of Maa for the continued progress of the nation and well-being of our citizens," Union Minister Shah wrote on X following his temple visit.

On his arrival in Madurai, Amit Shah was received by Madurai Aadheenam pontiff Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal, who welcomed him with a saffron shawl and presented him with spiritual books.

Speaking to reporters later, the pontiff said he had urged the Union Minister to take steps to retrieve Katchatheevu and resolve the long-standing issues faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen.

He also appealed for continued support for the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Union Minister Shah's visit comes at a crucial time as the BJP intensifies its efforts to expand its footprint in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, aiming to emerge as a formidable political force in the state.

