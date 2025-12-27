TN jaggery producers seek inclusion in Pongal gift scheme to revive traditional industry

Chennai, Dec 27 As the harvest festival of Pongal approaches, farmers and jaggery producers across Tamil Nadu have urged the state government to include locally produced jaggery in the annual Pongal gift hamper distributed through fair price shops.

They said that such a move would not only support traditional cottage industries but also provide much-needed relief to thousands of rural families struggling with rising production costs and declining demand.

Every year, the Tamil Nadu government distributes essential commodities such as raw rice, sugar and sugarcane to ration card holders as part of its festive welfare initiative.

Jaggery producers argue that replacing refined sugar with locally made jaggery would strengthen rural livelihoods while promoting healthier consumption practices.

Dharmapuri district, one of the major jaggery-producing belts in the state, has over 100 traditional jaggery units spread across areas such as Palacode, Pennagaram, Papparapatti and surrounding villages.

Despite contributing significantly to the state's total jaggery output, producers in the region say the sector has been steadily declining due to low demand, rising input costs and shrinking profit margins.

Industry representatives note that Dharmapuri alone accounts for nearly 17 to 20 per cent of Tamil Nadu's jaggery production, with around 60 tonnes produced daily.

However, escalating costs have made production increasingly unviable. To produce 100 kilograms of jaggery, nearly one tonne of sugarcane is required, costing around Rs 2,800.

Additional expenses, such as transportation, fuel, labour and processing, push the total production cost to around Rs 5,200–Rs 5,500, while market prices hover at only Rs 46–Rs 48 per kg, resulting in consistent losses.

Labour shortage has further compounded the crisis. Jaggery production is labour-intensive and requires skilled workers, who now demand daily wages ranging between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000.

Many workers are unwilling to continue in the sector due to the physically demanding nature of the job and uncertain returns. Producers believe that including jaggery in the Pongal gift scheme would provide assured demand, stabilise prices and help sustain traditional production methods.

Officials in the district administration have acknowledged that similar demands were raised in previous years, but clarified that the final decision rests with the state government as it involves policy-level considerations.

For thousands of farmers and small-scale manufacturers, the move is seen as a lifeline that could revive a declining rural industry while reinforcing the cultural essence of the harvest festival.

