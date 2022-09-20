TN lawyer who assaulted woman public prosecutor, daughter arrested

Chennai, Sep 20 A lawyer, who was on the run after attacking a woman public prosecutor and her daughter in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur and injuring them seriously, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Abdul Rahman, 25, who was practicing under a senior lawyer in Salem, was stalking the public prosecutor Jameela Banu's daughter Amirnisha, who was a law student at the Salem law college and had done an internship with the senior lawyer. The woman lodged a complaint with the Kondalampatti police on August 20.

Police arrested him and produced before a magistrate court, which sent him to judicial custody. He was later released on conditional bail.

However, Abdul Rehman attacked Amirnisha and her mother Jameela Banu at the latter's office with sickle and the duo suffered grievous injuries and were admitted to a private hospital at Coimbatore.

Tiruppur police registered a case against Abdul Rahman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and tracked him down and arrested him.

