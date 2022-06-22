TN man accused of raping daughter-in-law hacks son to death

Chennai, June 22 A 60-year-old man, Tamilalalagan, who was accused of raping his daughter-in-law, hacked his son, Kasirajan to death near the Mahila court at Thoothukudi.

The gruesome incident, which occurred on Tuesday was a pitfall of Tamilalalagan raping Kasirajan's wife Mahalakshmi, who consumed poison and died.

Tamilalagan had come to the court in the trial of the case related to raping his daughter-in-law accompanied by his other son, Kadalraja, and nephew Kasidurai.

Kasirajan, who was waiting near the court complex with a sickle, attacked his father, brother, and cousin. However, he was overpowered and Tamilalagan snatched his sickle and hacked him to death. Tamilalagan, his other son Kadalraja and nephew Kasidurai were injured during the scuffle and admitted to hospital. Thoothukudi district Superintendent of Police told that the arrest of Tamilagan was registered, and he was in hospital.

The post-mortem of Kasirajan will take place in the day at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital.

Police said that Kasirajan had earlier made another attempt on the life of Tamilalagan by staging an accident, but he had escaped unhurt.

