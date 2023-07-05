TN: Man arrested for smuggling seahorses in Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 : A man was arrested for smuggling banned rare species of seahorses in ...

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 5 : A man was arrested for smuggling banned rare species of seahorses in Ramanathapuram district, the forest department said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Naganathan (57) from the North Street area of Devipatnam.

Forest department official said that the accused was caught during patrolling in the Suriyakudi area of Ramanathapuram.

A total of 90 seahorses and a vehicle were recovered from the accused.

The accused was carrying a bag which was found to contain a rare species of seahorse.

"It was revealed that he was Naganathan (57) from the North Street area of Devipatnam and he was regularly smuggling seahorses. Following this, 90 sea horses and a TVS Excel vehicle were also seized," a forest department official said.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

