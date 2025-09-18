TN Medical Council orders sensitisation of doctors, students on transgender health

Chennai, Sep 18 In a significant step towards inclusive healthcare, the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) has directed all medical practitioners, educators and students in the state to undergo sensitisation programmes on transgender health, LGBTQIA+ issues, and the rights and dignity of sexual minorities.

The move follows the recent release of the State Policy for Transgender Persons by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, which seeks to improve the socio-economic conditions of the community over the next five years.

According to the circular issued by TNMC, all Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes in Tamil Nadu must incorporate mandatory sessions dedicated to transgender health and broader LGBTQIA+ concerns.

The registrar stressed that such sensitisation was “imperative” to ensure that medical professionals not only provide equitable care but also uphold ethical and legal responsibilities.

These sessions will also educate stakeholders about the prohibition of coercive practices, including so-called “conversion therapy”, which has been discredited worldwide.

The circular outlined that the sensitisation sessions could be conducted either as standalone CMEs or integrated within existing academic schedules. Importantly, medical colleges and training centres must furnish completion reports to the Council within 30 days, while TNMC itself will monitor implementation by calling for records and verifying compliance.

The training modules will also emphasise best practices in medical education and clinical care for trans persons, while ensuring that members of the transgender and LGBTQIA+ community share their lived experiences. This inclusion, officials noted, is designed to foster empathy and break down stereotypes that have long created barriers to accessing healthcare.

The larger policy framework, released in July, also includes several welfare measures such as scholarships for transgender and intersex students pursuing higher education, the appointment of nodal counsellors in colleges, the establishment of short-stay homes for trans persons, and the launch of a toll-free helpline.

Together, these initiatives represent the first comprehensive attempt by the Tamil Nadu government to institutionalise support systems for the trans community.

For a community that has long battled stigma and systemic discrimination, these steps promise not just recognition but also a safer and more dignified future within Tamil Nadu’s healthcare system.

