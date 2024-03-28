TN MP Ganeshamurthi dies at Coimbatore hospital 4 days after attempting suicide
By IANS | Published: March 28, 2024 08:12 AM2024-03-28T08:12:38+5:302024-03-28T08:15:04+5:30
Chennai, March 28 MDMK MP from Tamil Nadu's Erode constituency, A. Ganeshamurthi died in a private hospital in Coimbatore early Thursday morning.
Ganeshamurthi (76) was upset over being denied a ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha polls. He reportedly attempted suicide by consuming poison on Sunday.
Initially, he was rushed to a local hospital in Erode but as his condition deteriorated, he shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore.
According to his relatives, Ganeshamurthi had consumed insecticide on Sunday, which led to his hospitalisation and subsequent death.
Further details are awaited.
