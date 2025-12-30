TN: NTK condemns Tiruttani killing, slams DMK over drug menace and lawlessness

Chennai, Dec 30 Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday strongly condemned the brutal killing of a migrant labourer in Tiruttani, describing the incident as a shameful blot on Tamil society and a direct consequence of the State government’s failure to curb drug abuse and crime.

Seeman referred to the murder of Siraj, a migrant worker from Odisha, who was allegedly attacked and killed by four drug-addicted youths while travelling on a suburban train to Tiruttani.

He said the horrifying visuals of the assault reflected the dangerous extent to which narcotics had poisoned Tamil Nadu’s youth under the “Dravidian model of governance”.

“The brutal killing of Siraj by intoxicated youths is not just a crime against an individual, but a disgrace to the entire Tamil nation. It exposes how deeply drugs have penetrated our society under the DMK government,” Seeman said.

He asserted that the unchecked spread of narcotics had turned Tamil Nadu into a hub of crime, leading to a sharp rise in murders, sexual assaults, and violent attacks.

“The government’s failure to control drug trafficking has destroyed social order. The root cause of today’s lawlessness is the unchecked sale of alcohol and narcotics,” he said.

Seeman pointed out that crimes were being committed daily, often by young people under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Families are being torn apart. Even blood relatives are killing each other over trivial disputes. This moral collapse is the result of state-sponsored liquor sales,” he alleged.

The NTK leader also condemned violence against migrant workers, stating that attacks on labourers who come to Tamil Nadu in search of livelihood were equally unacceptable.

“Whether it is migrants being attacked or local people being harmed, every such incident is a stain on our society,” he said.

Questioning the DMK government’s priorities, Seeman asked why the ruling party, which once opposed liquor sales during the previous AIADMK regime, was now reluctant to implement prohibition.

“Why does the government remain silent on the unchecked sale of ganja? Is revenue from liquor more important than the lives of our people?” he asked.

He further questioned whether mere awareness videos could stop drug abuse, warning that without decisive action, more young lives would be destroyed.

“How many more lives must be lost before this government acts?” he asked, adding that the current situation had turned Tamil Nadu into a state gripped by fear and lawlessness.

Calling the situation “a moral and administrative failure,” Seeman demanded immediate steps to ban liquor and crack down on narcotics, asserting that only then could peace and safety be restored in the State.

