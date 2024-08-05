TN: PMK to hold protests on Aug 7 against hostel construction in school playground

Chennai, Aug 5 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Monday said that it will hold a protest demonstration on August 7 against the construction of a hostel in the playground of a school in Thittakudi district.

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss said that the decision of the district administration to construct a hostel building in the playground of the Thittakudi government school is highly deplorable which would rob the students of their space to play and train in sports and games.

“Many former students of the school and people in the district are against this decision and they voiced their concern to me when visited Thittakudi,” the PMK President wrote on X.

He added that in a state where private schools are denied permission to operate without a proper playground, it makes no sense to destroy an existing playground and put a building in its place.

“Shutting down of this playground will affect the students who are keen on sports training. In Thanjavur district, there was is proper play ground,” he said.

He said that he is wondering why the Thittakudi local body is keen to construct a hostel in a playground, adding that the party would protest strongly against the administration’s move.

--IANS

