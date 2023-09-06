TN Police register case against BJP IT Cell head Amit Malaviya

Chennai, Sep 6 Police in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirapalli on Wednesday registered a case against BJP IT cell chief Amit Malaviya on a complaint from the state's ruling DMK.

Malaviya is accused of twisting Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports and Youth affairs , Udhayanidhi Stalin’s speech on Sanatan Dharma.

The DMK, in its complaint with the Tiruchirapalli, police stated that Udhayanidhi Stalin had, in his speech in a programme organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum, stated that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and c corona.

However, it said that Malaviya twisted this and in the social media platform posted that Udhayanidhi Stalin had called for a "genocide of Hindus".

The DMK and the BJP-RSS combine is in a confrontation over the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also said that Udhayanidhi Stalin had called for "Hindu genocide".

The war of words between DMK and BJP leaders has erupted since the statement of Udhayanidhi Stalin and a poster war has also begun.

