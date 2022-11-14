TN: Rs 4,800 to those whose houses affected by flood

Chennai, Nov 14 Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management minister K.K.S.S.R Ramachandran on Monday said that the state government would provide a compensation of Rs 4,800 to those whose houses were affected due to flood.

The minister said this while speaking to the media persons after visiting the rain-affected areas in Chennai.

However, he said that the quantum of relief would be finalised after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin completes his inspection of flood-affected areas in the Delta areas.

The minister said that as per existing norms if a house (RCC Concrete house) is destroyed totally in natural disaster, an amount of Rs 95,000 would be sanctioned as compensation. He said that norms allow Rs 5,000 as compensation to huts if they are destroyed in rain.

Ramachandran said that 99 relief centres have been opened in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu and 52,751 residents of these districts have been shifted to relief centres.

The revenue and disaster management minister told the media persons that as per the directions of CM Stalin, blankets, mats and other necessary items were provided to the residents in relief centres.

He said that food packets are also provided at these centres by the district administration.

He also said that the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Relief Force teams have been deployed at various centres as backup for any eventuality.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor