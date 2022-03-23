TN student found dead on railway track

Chennai, March 23 A Tamil Nadu college student, who was in love with a Muslim girl, was found dead on railway track in the Tiruttani town of Tiruvallur district, said police on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Dhoneeswaran, who hailed from the Singarajapuram colony. The body was found on Tuesday night at a railway track with limbs severed.

The police said that the student, who was pursuing a sanitary inspector course, was in love with a Muslim girl whose parents and relatives were strongly objecting to their affair. The student's parents lodged a complaint with the Tiruttani police and investigation is on.

Police have already detained some of the relatives of the girl and were being questioned. However, Station House officer of Tiruttani police station told that the investigation was in progress and that he could not reveal anything at present.

Social activist Jayachandran Stanley while speaking to said, "Whether it is a suicide or a murder, the issue is inter-religion love. There should be more and more awareness in the society encouraging such marriages as youths get dejected in such matters. Religion and caste must not come in the way of marriages and with proper awareness, this can be slowly overcome."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor