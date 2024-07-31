TN to commence counselling for medical admissions from August 21

Chennai, July 31 Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Wednesday that the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) will commence counselling for admission to medical and dental colleges in the state from August 21.

In a statement, the minister said that DME has started issuing applications for MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date to submit filled-in forms online is 5 p.m. on August 8. He said that the candidates can visit the website www.tnmedicalselection.org.

The National Medical Commission announced that the counselling for All India Quota would begin on August 14.

All State governments surrender 15 per cent of the total seats available in their medical colleges to the Directorate General of Health Services which conducts counselling for the surrendered seats besides seats in Central government institutions and deemed universities across the country.

The minister said the TN Medical Selection Committee will release the merit list on August 19.

On August 21, counselling will commence for the general category.

The statement also said that for students admitted through special reservations such as persons with disabilities, wards of ex-servicemen, sportspersons and for students admitted under the preferential reservation of 7.5 per cent for government school students, admission would be conducted in the physical mode on August 22 and 23.

