TN: Two killed as autorickshaw plunges into well

Chennai, March 4 A couple travelling in a goods autorickshaw along with their daughter died when the vehicle plunged into a roadside well, the police said.

Their daughter, however, managed to get out of the vehicle and escape to safety.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu.

The deceased have been identified as N. Vadivel (55) and his wife Banumathi (50).

Police said that Vadivel was engaged in installing marquees and stages for temple festivals and other functions and a few days ago he had installed a stage for a temple festival at Tiruppur.

He along with his wife Banumathi and daughter Agaya who is a class VII student was returning back home on Thursday early morning after the temple festival got over.

The auto rickshaw was loaded with generator sets and other materials of the stage and during his way back home, Vadivel who was driving the auto fell asleep. This led to the autorickshaw plunging into the well. The daughter opened the side door of the vehicle and escaped and called up the locals to help rescue her parents.

J. Ramadevi, Inspector of Police, Vellakovil Police station told : "Agaya told us that her father lost control of the auto and it went out of the road and plunged into the well. She opened the door of the auto and came out of it and called help.

"However, the well was 70 feet deep and it had water at 45 feet. The villagers were not able to rescue the couple and they called the fire and rescue personnel who later pulled out the bodies of Vadivel and Bhanumathi."

