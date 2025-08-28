TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2025 Declared at tnpsc.gov.in; Know How to Check and Download

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission released the TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Results 2025 on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view and download their results from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam was held on June 15, 2025. Candidates selected in the preliminary stage must upload scanned copies of documents supporting their claims in the online application from September 3 to 12, 2025. They must also pay an examination fee of Rs 200 to appear for the Main Examination. The Main Exams are scheduled from December 1 to 4, 2025.

How to Check TNPSC Group 1 2025 Result:

Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 link.

The TNPSC Group – I Services Result 2025 will appear on the screen in PDF format along with the notification.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official TNPSC website for more information.