To encourage reading, library set up at a park in Assam's Golaghat

Golaghat (Assam), [India], April 10 : A group of women under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan have set up a library in the middle of a park in Assam's Golaghat district to inculcate the culture of book reading among youths of the state.

In this modern digital age, where teenagers can be seen importing time on social media, these women have come up with a unique initiative to revive the book-reading culture.

Nowadays students resort to the Internet and Google for information on various state-level exams.

As a part of its initiative, Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, Assam unit has recently set up a library in the middle of a park at Sankardev Udyan in Golaghat town where people can read books after strolling in the park.

Namita Jalan of Akhil Bhartiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan told that the library has a collection of around 200 books available in English, Assamese and Hindi Language and expressed gratitude to the Golaghat Municipality Board for providing space to open the library," Jalan said.

"We noticed people of all age groups strolling in the park in the morning and evening. So we thought they could read books when we will open a library here," She added.

"Finally, we opened a library," Namita Jalan said, adding that people have appreciated the initiative. We are getting a good response from the locals," She said.

Nikita Rajbongshi, a student, who had come for a walk during the morning time applauded the initiative.

"There is immense literature available in the library. Books are available for people of all age groups. Books are available in English, Assamese and Hindi Languages. Storybooks are also available for children," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor