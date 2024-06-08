“Today INDIA Bloc May Not Have Staked a Claim, but…”: Mamata Banerjee on Government Formation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Saturday that while the opposition INDIA bloc did not stake a claim to form the government today, it remains a possibility for tomorrow. Banerjee, also the TMC supremo, mentioned that her party will adopt a “wait and watch” approach and expressed her desire to see the “weak and unstable” BJP-led NDA government removed from power.

“The BJP is forming the government undemocratically and illegally. INDIA bloc today may not have staked a claim to form the government, but that doesn't mean tomorrow it won't stake a claim. Let's wait for some time,” she said.

"The country needs change; the country wants change. This mandate was for change. We are waiting and keeping a watch on the situation. This mandate was against Narendra Modi, so he should not become the prime minister this time. Someone else should have been allowed to take over," Banerjee told reporters after a meeting of newly-elected TMC MPs.

Banerjee further stated that the Trinamool Congress will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government, criticizing the BJP for what she called an undemocratic and illegal formation of the government.

"I would be happy to see that this unstable and weak government at the centre is out of power," Banerjee remarked.

She also announced that TMC MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will seek the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Trinamool Congress has secured 29 of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats, signaling a significant victory over the BJP in the state.

PM Modi's BJP, having secured 240 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded elections, finds itself dependent on allies like Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JDU, falling short of the majority mark by 32 seats.

The INDIA alliance, comprising Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, and DMK, clinched a total of 232 Lok Sabha seats. Despite being the fourth largest party in Parliament, the alliance falls short of the required majority.

However, INDIA bloc leaders remain confident about their potential to form a government. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stated after an alliance meeting on Thursday that they will take appropriate steps at the right time to "realize the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP."