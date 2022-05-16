Today is last day to apply for NCHM JEE 2022 hotel management exam, check details

National Council for Hotel Management, Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE 2022) will end today. Candidates who are interested can apply for the exam for NCHM JEE 2022 through the official website, nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The application filling process will only open till 5 pm today. The hotel management exam is scheduled to be held on June 18, 2022.

Know how to apply for the exam

Go to the official website of the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registration for NCHM JEE 2022.'

Register yourself on the next webpage.

Fill in all the required details and upload the documents as asked.

Submit the form, and take the printout for future use.

The application fee for general is Rs 1000, and for the OBCs category, the application fee is 700. SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 400 as application fees.