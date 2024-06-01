"Today, the World is Looking Towards India": PM Modi Writes Letter After Concluding 45-Hour Meditation in Kanniyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up a 45-hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari, where he paid floral tributes to Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar and penned a heartfelt letter reflecting on his spiritual journey.

PM Modi's handwritten message at Thiruvalluvar Statue, that he visited earlier today after concluding his meditation exercise in Kanyakumari.



“It is a great experience to stand at the feet of the great Saint Thiruvalluvar's statue. He towers over the domains of literature and philosophy. The deep insights of Thirukkural about life, society duty and ethics have won people's hearts worldwide,” PM Modi wrote.

“I have had the privilege of quoting from the Thirukkural in various national and international forums and releasing its translations in various languages,” he added.

“Our mission of building a developed India derives great inspiration from his work. Today, the world is looking towards India to play a bigger role in articulating global solutions. At such a time, Saint Thiruvalluvar's timeless teachings based on universal values will play a key role in developing a global movement for peace, progress and prosperity,” he further added.

PM Modi meditated at the Dhyan Mandapam from May 31 to June 1, where Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about “Bharat Mata.” After his meditation session, PM Modi, dressed in white, visited the 133-foot statue of Thiruvalluvar, located next to the rock memorial, and placed a large garland as a tribute. During his stay, he also performed 'Surya Arghya' at sunrise, a ritual associated with the Sun god, while clad in saffron robes at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.