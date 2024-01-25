Toll-free Mumbai Coastal Road Project 85% done; may partly open by Jan-end

Mumbai, Jan 25 The upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) first phase is 85 per cent completed even as a part of it is likely to be opened for traffic by the month-end, while the entire project is slated for completion by May, officials said here on Thursday.

In a status report, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the MCRP is 10.58 kms, with 8-lanes running from the Princess Street Flyover on Marine Drive till the southern end of the Bandra Worli Sea Link, with 6 lanes inside the tunnel segment, and a dedicated lane for bus in both directions.

The project is costing Rs 13,984 crore, comprising Rs 9,384 crore construction cost and the remaining as administrative charges, physical, water, sewerage, cost contingencies, supervision, compensation paid for mangroves, shifting utilities, etc.

Of the total work in the first phase, the progress is 84.08 per cent (physical) and 79.84 per cent (financial), tunnel boring (100 per cent), land reclamation (97 per cent), constructing a 7.47 kms long sea wall (84 per cent), building 15.66 kms long three interchanges (85.5 per cent) and bridges (83 per cent).

The MCRP will cover 4.35 kms on the 111-hectares of reclaimed land with 2.19 km bridges, and the rest will be through the tunnels (2.072 kms in each direction).

The tunnel boring started in January 2021 (south-bound) and completed in January 2022, while the digging of the north-bound tunnel was taken up in April 2022 and completed in May 2023, each with 11 metres internal diameter and covered with 375 mm thick concrete plus a fire protection board on it.

For the first time in India, the SACARDO Ventilation System has been used on MCRP tunnels with provision for utility boxes and emergency exit cross-passages at every 300 metres and a 7.5 kms long new promenade for Mumbai.

An advanced traffic management control system has been provided for the twin tunnel besides four underground parking lots with a capacity of 1800 vehicles.

The MCRP will slash the commute time in both directions by at least 70 per cent and reduce fuel consumption by 34 per cent, entailing huge foreign exchange savings.

The project will reduce air and sound pollution, 70 hectares of additional green area will reduce overall pollution with provisions for cycle tracks, gardens, jogging tracks, open air theatres, etc.

The upcoming sea-wall will reduce coastal erosion and protect the shore from the storm waves that lash from the Arabian Sea, while the car parks will come up near Haji Ali, Mahalaxmi Temple and Worli.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced last fortnight that a part of the toll-free MCRP, the south-bound arm, would be thrown open by the month-end.

