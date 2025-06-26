Toll Tax for Two-Wheelers on National Highways? NHAI and Nitin Gadkari Issues Clarification

The National Highways Authority of India has officially denied claims that toll charges will be introduced for two-wheelers. The clarification came in response to recent media reports suggesting that motorcycles and scooters could be charged tolls from July 2025. NHAI said that no such proposal is under review or consideration by the Government of India. The authority termed the reports as false and misleading.

"#FactCheck: Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. #NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers. #FakeNews, NHAI wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also issued a statement on social media. He said that some media outlets were spreading unverified news about toll taxes on two-wheelers and confirmed that the exemption would continue.

कुछ मीडिया हाऊसेस द्वारा दो-पहिया (Two wheeler) वाहनों पर टोल टैक्स लगाए जाने की भ्रामक खबरें फैलाई जा रही है। ऐसा कोई निर्णय प्रस्तावित नहीं हैं। दो-पहिया वाहन के टोल पर पूरी तरह से छूट जारी रहेगी। बिना सच्चाई जाने भ्रामक खबरें फैलाकर सनसनी निर्माण करना स्वस्थ… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 26, 2025

"Some media houses are spreading misleading news about imposing toll tax on two-wheeler vehicles. No such decision has been proposed. The exemption on toll for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully. Spreading misleading news without verifying the truth to create a sensation is not a sign of healthy journalism. I condemn this," Gadkari wrote in Marathi.

The recent rumours surfaced after the government announced a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles. The pass will be available from August 15 and will cost Rs 3,000. It is valid for up to 200 trips or one year, whichever comes first. This pass is intended for non-commercial vehicles such as cars, jeeps and vans. It aims to provide easier and faster movement on highways. Users will be able to activate or renew the pass using the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app or through the official websites of NHAI and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.