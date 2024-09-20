Tollywood choreographer sent to 14-day judicial custody in rape case

Hyderabad, Sep 20 A city court on Friday sent celebrity choreographer Jani Master to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a junior female colleague.

Cyberabad Police produced Jani Master before Upperpally court and sought his judicial remand. The magistrate remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks.

Jani Master alias Sheik Jani Basha was subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail.

Meanwhile, the choreographer’s wife Sumalatha told media persons that they would carry on the legal fight to prove their innocence.

Jani Master’s lawyer said since the POSCO Act was invoked in the case, they would file a bail petition in the district court.

Cyberabad Police on Thursday apprehended Jani Master in Goa. On a warrant from a local court, the police shifted him to Hyderabad.

Soon after arrival in Hyderabad early Friday morning, the accused was taken to an undisclosed location for questioning. He was later produced before the court.

According to police, the victim alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and threatened not to disclose to anyone.

The Raidurgam Police of Cyberabad on September 15 booked a zero First Information Report (FIR). Subsequently, the case was re-registered at Narsingi Police Station.

The accused was booked for rape, criminal intimidation and assault.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar zone) Ch. Srinivas said on recording the victim’s statement it was disclosed that, at the time of the offence, she was a minor. Therefore, section 5 (l) r/w 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, was slapped.

The victim, now 21, alleged that the choreographer sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The complainant told police that she came in contact with the choreographer in 2017 and she became an assistant to him in 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor