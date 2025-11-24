Tollywood mourns loss of legendary actor Dharmendra

Hyderabad, Nov 24 Leading personalities of Telugu film industry, on Monday, condoled the passing away of legendary actor Dharmendra.

Megastar Chiranjeevi said in his tributes that Dharmendra was not only a legendary actor but also a remarkable human being.

"The humility and warmth I experienced every time I met him deeply touched my heart. I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him," he said in a post on X.

"My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially my dear friends Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions," the superstar added.

Veteran actor Mohan Babu said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Dharmendra.

"A towering senior in our industry and one of the finest legends Indian cinema has ever seen. His grace, his performances, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he added.

Popular actor Jr NTR also expressed grief over Dharmendra's demise.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji... An era he defined can never be replaced and the warmth he brought to Indian cinema will stay with us forever. My heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family," Jr NTR said.

Leading Telugu Superstar Venkatesh said that Dharmendra was more than an icon.

"He carried a warmth that touched generations and a grace that defined an entire era of Indian cinema. His films, his spirit and his performances will continue to live on in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace."

"Dharmendra ji was one of the warmest, most genuine souls I've ever had the privilege of meeting. His passing leaves an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema, and we have lost a legend with a golden heart. My deepest condolences to his family during this painful time," actor Ravi Teja said.

Actor Allu Arjun also shared his thoughts on X.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Legendary actor Dharmendra ji. A legend who touched millions of hearts. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans."

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said that the news of the passing of Padma Bhushan Dharmendra Deol, one of the greatest legends of Indian cinema, deeply saddened him.

"He won the hearts of millions with his unforgettable portrayal of "Veeru" in Sholay, a film that has always been one of my all-time favourites, and he enthralled generations as the beloved "He-Man" of Indian cinema. His demise is an irreparable loss to our film industry. I offer my deepest condolences on his passing and extend my heartfelt prayers and strength to his family members and countless admirers."

Actors Adivi Sesh and Rakul Preet Singh, director and screen writer Gopichand Malineni also expressed their grief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor