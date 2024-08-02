Tomato Prices Fall as Government Measures Take Effect; Onion and Potato Prices Also Decline

Vegetable prices, which have surged in recent days, are finally starting to decline as to government measures aimed at controlling the rise. Reports indicate that tomato prices began to drop nationwide on July 29 due to increased supply. Currently, the government is selling tomatoes for Rs 60 per kg in both Mumbai and Delhi, while onion prices have decreased by Rs 10.

The National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) has established stalls across multiple locations, including Mumbai and Delhi, to sell tomatoes at Rs 60 per kg. This move has led to a decrease in open market prices due to the increased availability of affordable tomatoes. The government is offering discounted tomatoes at four locations in Mumbai and 18 locations in Delhi. In contrast, tomato prices exceeded Rs 200 per kg during the same period last year.

Reasons for the Price Increase

Sources attribute the recent spike in vegetable prices to extensive crop damage caused by heavy rains this year. This disruption has led to higher prices, with concerns that costs may continue to rise.

Tomatoes to be Sold at Rs 50 per Kg

Starting Friday, the government will reduce the price of tomatoes to Rs 50 per kg in an effort to address rising costs. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare announced that the new price will be implemented in the Delhi National Capital Region and Mumbai from August 2.

In Navi Mumbai, Tomato Prices Halve

Prices for tomatoes in Navi Mumbai have significantly decreased due to an increase in supply at the Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committee. Over the past week, wholesale tomato prices have dropped from Rs 40-70 per kg to Rs 15-40 per kg. Retail prices now range from Rs 50-70 per kg, with tomatoes arriving from Pune, Nashik, Satara, and other districts. Onions are priced between Rs 24-29 per kg, while potatoes cost Rs 20-29 per kg in the market committee.

Market Prices Comparison

Commodity Market Committee Retail Market

Tomatoes Rs 15-40 Rs 50-70

Onions Rs 24-29 Rs 40-60

Potatoes Rs 20-28 Rs 40-60

