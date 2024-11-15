Tonk Violence: Naresh Meena, Who Slapped SDM During Rajasthan By-Election, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Independent MLA candidate Naresh Meena, who slapped a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and was arrested after escalating violence, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody on Friday.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Tonk Violence | Deoli Uniara independent candidate Naresh Meena sent to 14-day judicial custody.



He was brought to the Tonk Jail pic.twitter.com/Ptv3Bm0Pcx — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

Meena, a candidate in the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll, was initially expected to be presented physically in court. However, due to rising tensions and his supporters threatening to block the Jaipur-Kota Highway, police opted to produce him via video conference citing law and order concerns. During the virtual hearing, the court ordered Meena’s judicial custody for 14 days.

Meena faces multiple charges, including disrupting public work and damaging public property. Tonk Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan told PTI that Meena's judicial custody could be extended further.

The incident that led to Meena’s arrest unfolded on Thursday when a mob attacked a PTI reporter and a cameraperson, burning their camera. The violence followed a dramatic confrontation the previous day when Meena slapped SDM Malpura, Amit Chaudhary, outside a polling booth in full view of the public. The incident was widely circulated on social media, sparking protests from both Meena’s supporters and Rajasthan Administrative Service officials.

Tensions had been rising since Wednesday evening, when police attempted to disperse Meena's supporters, who were staging a dharna. The unrest continued into Thursday, escalating into full-blown violence.