Top Army brass discusses security situation along China, Pak borders

New Delhi (India), December 23 Top Indian Army leadership under its Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane discussed the security situation along the China and Pakistan border during the two-day Army Commanders' Conference which began on Thursday in the national capital.

"The Army commanders discussed the security situation along the borders as well as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir," said government officials.

This is the first meeting of the top Army leadership after the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat died in a chopper crash on December 8 along with his wife and 12 other personnel.

The Army commanders were briefed on the situation along the China border including the activities of the People's Liberation Army in the eastern sector. India and China have been in a military standoff since April-May last year after the Chinese showed unilateral aggression.

India responded very aggressively to Chinese aggression and checked their actions at multiple locations. The Galwan clash also took place there in which both sides suffered casualties.

The top Army brass conducted promotion boards for senior ranks in the force.

India has been working towards establishing peace in the area but has also maintained a high level of preparedness to thwart any misadventure by the enemy troops. Both sides have deployed a large number of troops in the area along with heavy weaponry. The infrastructure build-up has also been very heavy.

( With inputs from ANI )

