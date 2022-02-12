Top industrialists mourn the demise of noted businessman Rahul Bajaj

As one of the architects of a modern and global Indian automotive industry and creator of 'Hamara Bajaj' passes into history, rich tributes are flowing in for Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus at Bajaj Auto who passed away on Saturday in Pune.

"Rahul Bajaj was a great industrialist who built an empire on sound principles and left a legacy that makes India proud with presence in several countries," said Kenichi Ayukawa, President of SIAM who is also the MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, while offering condolences on behalf of the entire automobile industry.

"As SIAM President, I can recall that during 1976-77, he made an invaluable contribution to the automobile industry. The greatness of his personality lay in his simplicity, accessibility, frank and honest communication just like his visionary entrepreneurship," recalled Ayukawa.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, described Bajaj as a pioneer who established a culture of quality and technology bringing a combination of high integrity in business and principled stand.

"Rahul played a key role in industry bodies around the world like World Economic Forum and CII and was very well respected. He will be sorely missed," said Srinivasan.

Aditya Shah, CIO, JST Investments remembered Bajaj as an iconic leader who gave India its own scooter.

"He fought through many problems to create a legendary group that is into many businesses. Very few leaders have the capability to do what Rahul Bajaj has done," said Shah. He represents, according to Shah, "what the Bajaj advertisement truly says -- buland bharat ki buland tasveer....hamara bajaj." Shah pointed out that the Bajaj group today is a true sign of the vibrant economy India really is.

For industry body, CII, Rahul Bajaj has been like a 'father figure', in the words of Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, guiding the organization, offering his leadership on all matters and advise on all critical ones as well as helping in taking the most important decisions at the institution. "For him it was always the country first - a principle we applied to all our policy advocacy," said Banerjee, recalling that Bajaj was the only person to be CII's President for two terms in 1979/80 and in 1999/2000.

"Rahul Bajaj was a towering leader for Indian industry and his sad demise leaves a huge void in our business ecosystem," commented TV Narendran, President, CII and Managing Director of Tata Steel.

Looking back at Bajaj's ideas and philosophies which shaped the contours of Indian businesses especially for the past four decades and his steadfast mentorship through profound changes in the global and Indian economy, Narendran also credited Bajaj with the first codification of corporate governance norms in the country way back in 1998, well before any regulation or law came into being in this important space. "He was a strong and influential proponent for connecting Indian businesses globally and the initiatives he took to make his company global were an inspiration for all entrepreneurs," said the CII president.

For Sanjiv Mehta, President, FICCI, Rahul Bajaj was the 'outspoken voice for the industry who always spoke fearlessly'. "FICCI is deeply saddened by the passing away of Rahul Bajaj," said Mehta hailing the late businessman's contribution in taking the Indian industry brand to newer heights. "He was also instrumental in projecting the contributions of Indian industry in the multi-lateral forums overseas and duly recognizing his contributions, the Government conferred upon him the Padma Bhushan award," said Mehta.

Suhas Rajkumar, CEO of Simple Energy, an electric scooter company agrees that Rahul Bajaj's contribution to the Indian automobile industry cannot be overstated. "He changed the two-wheeler space forever," said Rajkumar.

Pawan Goenka, Past President of SIAM toldthat with Rahul Bajaj passing away, India has lost a stalwart, an icon, a fearless leader. "His contribution to Indian auto industry in its formative years was immeasurable. I was fortunate to always have his blessings since the time I returned to India," said Goenka.

Expressing grief at the demise of Rahul Bajaj, President of the Federation of Automotive Dealers' Association Vinkesh Gulati said the demise of the former Chairman of Bajaj Auto was an irreparable loss for the automobile Industry and the nation. "When India started opening up its economy, Rahul ji made Bajaj a shining star in India's growth story. Bajaj was felicitated by FADA with the 'Life Time Achievement Award' in the year 2012 as a truly 'buland bharat ke buland tasveer'," said Gulati.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor