Top quotes of PM Modi's no motion speech in Lok Sabha
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 10, 2023 07:22 PM 2023-08-10T19:22:08+5:30 2023-08-10T19:22:34+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion passed by the opposition against ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion passed by the opposition against the ruling government. Hitting out at the Opposition, PM Modi accused them of caring more about their parties than about the country.
Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his speech in Lok Sabha:
- Opposition moving a no-confidence motion has always been lucky for the BJP and its NDA partners. In 2018, it moved a no-confidence motion and lost even the seats it had. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory in 2024, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people.
- What kind of discussion have you [Opposition] done on this motion. You were thoroughly underprepared. I am seeing on social media aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai [even your supporters were disappointed]. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage.
- PM Modi expressed confidence that his party will win in next year's general election and said, "When you bring a no-confidence motion in 2028, the country will be in the top three.
- God is very kind and speaks through some medium. I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his reply to the no-confidence motion on Thursday, said that the Congress was disrespecting its senior Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by not letting him speak in the debate. He said our sympathies lie with Adhir babu. He asked why do you [Congress] not let him speak?
- PM Modi slammed the Opposition for ostrich-like approach. He added, Today the country is being hailed, I thank the Opposition leaders that they came to the House wearing black clothes as ‘kaala teeka’.
- Do not forget that the country is watching you, the country is listening to your every word carefully. But every time you have given nothing but disappointment to the country.
- The Opposition's favourite slogan is "Modi teri kabr khudegi (Modi will dig your grave). But for me, these abuses work as a tonic.
- The need of the hour is to focus on the development of the country. Our youth have the power to make dreams come true. We've given corruption-free govt, aspirations and opportunities to the youth of the country.
- When we say that we will make our economy the third largest economy in the next 5 years, a responsible opposition would have asked questions as to how will we do it but even this I have to teach them.